Miles for Moffitt raises $1 million for cancer research

The Miles for Moffitt event raised $1 million on Saturday, May 13, 2017. (Photo: Mark Bergin, WTSP)

TAMPA - The 12th annual Miles for Moffitt event raised more than $1 million for cancer research.

Thousands of runners ran through the University of South Florida’s campus in Saturday morning’s races, which included a 5K, 10K, a wheelchair race, a one-mile fun run and a kids’ dash.

The event has raised more than $3.2 million to fund cancer research at the Moffitt Cancer Center, according to organization’s website.

Participants, volunteers and organizers used #MilesForMoffitt on social media to document the event.

10News had several participants in Saturday’s event:

· 10K: Rob Finnerty, Grant Gilmore, Noah Pransky, Jennifer Titus and Ashley Batey

· 5K: Allison Kropff, Mark Rivera and Liz Crawford

