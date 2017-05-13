Miles for Moffitt raises $1 million for cancer research

TAMPA - The 12th annual Miles for Moffitt event raised more than $1 million for cancer research.
Thousands of runners ran through the University of South Florida’s campus in Saturday morning’s races, which included a 5K, 10K, a wheelchair race, a one-mile fun run and a kids’ dash.
The event has raised more than $3.2 million to fund cancer research at the Moffitt Cancer Center, according to organization’s website.
Participants, volunteers and organizers used #MilesForMoffitt on social media to document the event.
10News had several participants in Saturday’s event:
· 10K: Rob Finnerty, Grant Gilmore, Noah Pransky, Jennifer Titus and Ashley Batey
· 5K: Allison Kropff, Mark Rivera and Liz Crawford
