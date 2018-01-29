St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 29th.

There’s a free rock concert in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Thursday evening. Rock the Park is a monthly event that’s pet and family friendly. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Band’s featured this month are The Badda Skat Band, Dean Johanesen, and When Partides Collide.

On Saturday, February 2nd, there is a ton of free, family fun at the Bradenton Area River Regatta. You can watch racing action on the Manatee River, enjoy music and other entertainment on the banks, and at the day’s end take in a fireworks display. This takes place on both sides of the river in Bradenton and Palmetto.



And there's a Seafood and Music Festival this weekend on St. Pete Beach. It’s held on the 300 and 400 blocks of Corey Avenue and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General admission to this event is free, so come and enjoy the music and pay for what you want to eat and drink.

