Neighborhood News June 19 - 25

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of June 19th.

The Art of the Brick, the world’s largest display of LEGO art, opens on Friday. You can see it for free at 802 East Whiting Street in downtown Tampa. The exhibition was brought to the area by the Vinik Family Foundation.



On the evening of Saturday, June 24th you can catch the St. Pete Pride Parade and some fireworks in downtown St. Petersburg. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and this year it runs down Bayshore Drive



And then on Sunday, the Grand Central District hosts the Pride Street Festival. It runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There’s music, food, art, and other community exhibitors.







