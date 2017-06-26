Neighborhood News June 26 – July 2

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of June 26th.

Lowry Park Zoo holds special Sunset Celebrations on Friday and Saturday nights. You can see all the animals in the cool of the evening, plus there’s live entertainment, family activities, and a light show finale.

On Saturday, there's an evening of family fun, water activities, and fireworks at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Admission is free and parking on Regatta Island is $5. All the fun starts at 4:30 p.m.

And the celebratory theme continues Sunday when the Florida Wind Band performs a patriotic concert. It’s at 7:30 p.m. in the USF Music School Concert Hall. The performance entitled ‘Honor, Integrity and Service’ aims to honor the men and women who have served our country and veterans are especially invited to attend.

