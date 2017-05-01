Neighborhood News May 1 - 7

Photocred: www.thetampariverwalk.com

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of May 1.

It's the last week to donate to Cereal for Summer. You can bring boxes here to 10News or donate at other collection sites. To find a donation site near you click here. You can also find out more information or donate money at www.CerealForSummer.com



The Tampa RiverFest is this weekend at Curtis Hixon Park. On Sunday, there's also a free Florida Orchestra concert and fireworks.



And it's also train weekend in Largo Central Park. This miniature train ride is fun for the whole family and it’s free.



© 2017 WTSP-TV