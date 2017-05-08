Neighborhood News May 8 - 14





St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of May 8th.

Miles for Moffitt is Saturday morning on the USF Campus. You can register and run with the 10News team or just cheer us on. Every dollar raised from registrations and donations goes towards cancer research.



John Legend performs Saturday night in Clearwater's Coachman Park. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.



And Mayfaire by-the-Lake is this weekend in Lakeland. This is a huge art festival on the shores of Lake Morton and there's also live music Saturday night. This benefits the Polk Museum of Art.





© 2017 WTSP-TV