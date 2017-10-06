Panera's pink ribbon bagels to support Moffitt Cancer Center

A sign is posted in front of a Panera Bread restaurant on June 3, 2014, in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay area Panera Bread restaurants are helping fight breast cancer.

The proceeds from customers purchasing pink ribbon bagels will benefit Moffitt Cancer Center's M-M-Power Program. The program helps women get access to mammography screenings, and provides breast cancer education.

Below is a list of the Panera locations participating:

· Bruce B. Downs, 11878 Bruce B. Downs, Tampa, FL 33612

· Westshore, 112 Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33609

· Feathersound, 2285 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, FL 33762

· Bardmoor Village, 10801 Starkey Road Ste 16, Largo, FL 33777

· Highwoods, 18011 Highwoods Preserve, Tampa, FL 33647

· Carrollwood, 13256 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

· St. Pete, 1908 Fourth St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

· Hyde Park, 709 S. Howard Ave., Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33606

· Belleair Bluffs, 2926 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33770

· Oldsmar, 3181 Curlew Rd., Oldsmar, FL 34677

· Clearwater Mall, 2679 Gulf To Bay Blvd. Ste 530, Clearwater, FL 33759

· Tyrone, 2420 66th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

· Pinellas Park, 7380 US HWY. 19N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

· Plant City, 2909 James L Redman Pkwy Suite 101, Plant City, FL 33566

· Riverview, 10635 Big Bend Road, Riverview, FL 33569

· Valrico, 3490 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico, FL 33594

· Tarpon Springs, 41002-B US Hwy. 19 North, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

· Countryside, 2532 St Rd 580, Clearwater, FL 33761

· Brandon, 504 Brandon Town Center, Brandon, FL 33511

· Largo Mall, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33770

· Spring Hill, 1403 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34607\

· Jesuit, 3420 West MLK Jr Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

· Wiregrass, 28332 Willet Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

· West Waters, 6001 West Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33634

Go to Moffitt’s website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV