Photo shows Hillsborough deputy helping man stuck in wheelchair

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:28 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy helped push a man having mechanical issues with his wheelchair more than a mile back to his house.

A photo published by the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed the deputy escorting the man in his wheelchair.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office thanked the deputy for the act of kindness.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


