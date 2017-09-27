Photo shows Hillsborough deputy helping man stuck in wheelchair

A photo published to the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed the deputy escorting the man in his wheelchair. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy helped push a man having mechanical issues with his wheelchair more than a mile back to his house.

A photo published by the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed the deputy escorting the man in his wheelchair.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office thanked the deputy for the act of kindness.

