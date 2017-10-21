St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of October 23rd.

The 36th Annual John's Pass Seafood Festival is Thursday through Sunday. There are non-stop musical performances, hundreds of craft vendors, and of course amazing seafood. This takes place in John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach.

On Saturday, October 28 there’s a community festival on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg called Soul on the Deuces. You’ll find music, food, and family fun from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



And the Sarasota Ballet opens its season with The Secret Garden. This family-friendly production runs October 27 – 29. It utilizes puppets and narration to bring the story by Frances Hodgson Burnett to life. Performances take place at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.



