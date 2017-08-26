Neighborhood News August 28 – September 3

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of August 28.

On Friday and Saturday, you can Celebrate Oldsmar. There’s a lot of free family fun in R. E. Olds Park. Enjoy live music and on Saturday there’s also fireworks.

Saturday is also a great day to hit Gulfport for GeckoFest. Each year the city celebrates the end of summer with a street festival. You’ll find live music, street performers, and a quirky parade. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

And there are just a few more days to see the Art of the Brick, that big Lego display in Tampa. You can see this wild art exhibit for free on Wednesday through Sunday. It’s located at 802 E. Whiting Street in Tampa.



