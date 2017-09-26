(Post 9 - 25) Neighborhood News September 25 – October 1





St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of September 25th.

Disney on Ice brings the movie Frozen to Life this week at Amalie Arena. Performances run from September 29 – October 1.



On Saturday, September 30 there's a food truck rally at Largo's McGough Nature Park. The family-friendly fun runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free, but a raffle will help raise money for the care of all the critters there.



And on Sunday, October 1, you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Viva Tampa Bay in Ybor City. Eat some great food and dance to some great music at Centennial Park from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

