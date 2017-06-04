Text program offers free summer meals for children without food

Summer Break Spot offers free meals to children who do not have enough food to eat during the summer. (Photo: WTSP)

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. – While summer is a time most children look forward to, more than one-third of them do not have enough food to eat during this time.



However, the federally-funded Summer Break Spot seeks to eliminate this hunger gap, and offers free meals to children 18 and younger all summer long.



Here’s how you can get a meal for your child:

Text “FOODFL” to 877877 Wait for the return text, then enter your zip code The next text will give you the names and addresses of all the places near you that offer free summer meals for children

Organizers say there are no sign-up forms, but they do request giving them a call ahead of time so they can make sure there is enough food for your child.



Most centers provide a free breakfast, lunch and snack.

Go to Summer Break Spot's website for more information.

