WTSP
Close

Text program offers free summer meals for children without food

Through the "Summer Break Spot," all you have to do is take out your phone, and text FOODFL to 877-877.

Emerald Morrow, WTSP 6:15 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. – While summer is a time most children look forward to, more than one-third of them do not have enough food to eat during this time.

However, the federally-funded Summer Break Spot seeks to eliminate this hunger gap, and offers free meals to children 18 and younger all summer long.

Here’s how you can get a meal for your child:

  1. Text “FOODFL” to 877877
  2. Wait for the return text, then enter your zip code
  3. The next text will give you the names and addresses of all the places near you that offer free summer meals for children

Organizers say there are no sign-up forms, but they do request giving them a call ahead of time so they can make sure there is enough food for your child.

Most centers provide a free breakfast, lunch and snack.

Go to Summer Break Spot's website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

How food affects your mood

WTSP

17 ways to save at Whole Foods

WTSP

Keep your food fresh longer with this invention

WTSP

10 fast-food restaurants with secret menu items

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories