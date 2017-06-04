Text program offers free summer meals for children without food

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. – While summer is a time most children look forward to, more than one-third of them do not have enough food to eat during this time.
However, the federally-funded Summer Break Spot seeks to eliminate this hunger gap, and offers free meals to children 18 and younger all summer long.
Here’s how you can get a meal for your child:
- Text “FOODFL” to 877877
- Wait for the return text, then enter your zip code
- The next text will give you the names and addresses of all the places near you that offer free summer meals for children
Organizers say there are no sign-up forms, but they do request giving them a call ahead of time so they can make sure there is enough food for your child.
Most centers provide a free breakfast, lunch and snack.
Go to Summer Break Spot's website for more information.
