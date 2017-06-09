Third Eye Blind to rock Coachman Park

St. Petersburg, Fl – Third Eye Blind will take the stage Saturday, June 10 at Clearwater’s Coachman Park. This ‘Summer Gods’ tour is special; for the first time the band will play their debut album in its entirety—as well as their latest music. Silversun Pickups are also performing as the opening act.

“It’s definitely going to be a great time—a good show,” says Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Katie Mae Maloney. “It’s a beautiful venue, right there on the water.”

There are a variety of ticket options for the show including a new dance pit ticket, reserved seating, and general admission. For this concert, you cannot bring your own lawn chairs, but chairs are available to rent at the park.

10News is a sponsor of this concert series. Anchor Courtney Robinson will be out there, so be sure and say “Hi” if you go.

