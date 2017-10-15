Fun events for Sunday, October 15th

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Tampa Bay Lightning invite you to a party today. The team’s marking its 25th Anniversary with a celebration at the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fans will get to meet and take photos with the team’s founder Phil Esposito and some of the original players. The event is free, but you must get a mobile ticket by visiting the team’s website.

If you don’t like action on the ice, how about just plain water? There’s a huge boat show going on at the Tampa Convention Center. You’ll find all the latest models there, both in and out of the water. There are also free activities for the kids. The boat show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

And you’ll find a lot of family fun at the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival. This is a tradition for a lot of folks in this area. There’s live music, hayrides, a corn maze, and of course tons of pumpkins to choose from. The festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5500 C.R. 675 in Bradenton.

