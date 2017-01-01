Fun events for Sunday, January 1 (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG -- You can calm your mind and stretch your body with some Yoga at the Dali. All levels are welcome and you can take in some great waterfront views while you're at it. The Yoga session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Hyde Park Village hosts its first market of the New Year today. You'll find a lot of fresh local produce, hand-made items, and music too. It’s just fun to walk around.

The market runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Hyde Park Village Circle.

And here's a great one for kids at Great Ex. The St. Pete museum has a special program today. Kids can learn all about New Year’s traditions from around the world and they'll get to create some decorations too.



And finally, a really fun event for the whole family tonight and it's free. Some of the top high school marching bands in the country will be competing at Jefferson High tonight. The winning band will get to perform in the Outback Bowl's pregame show. The high-stepping music starts at 6:00 p.m.





