'Over the Rainbow,' Eagles, 'Straight Outta Compton' added to congressional library

In this 1939 file photo, from left, Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, Judy Garland as Dorothy, and Jack Haley as the Tin Woodman, are shown in a scene from "The Wizard of Oz." Warner Bros.

Twenty-five more recordings -- "Over the Rainbow," "Straight Outta Compton," Eagles "Greatest Hits" -- are being added to the music preservation list at the Library of Congress, according to the National Recording Registry.

Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that the recordings met the standard because of their cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society and the nation’s audio heritage.

The recordings selected for the 2016 registry bring the total number of titles on the registry to 475, a small part of the Library’s vast recorded-sound collection of nearly 3 million items.

Here is the list for 2016:

1. The 1888 London cylinder recordings of Col. George Gouraud (1888)

2. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (singles), Manhattan Harmony Four (1923); Melba Moore and Friends (1990)

3. “Puttin’ on the Ritz” (single), Harry Richman (1929)

4. “Over the Rainbow” (single), Judy Garland (1939)

5. “I’ll Fly Away” (single), The Chuck Wagon Gang (1948)

6. “Hound Dog” (single), Big Mama Thornton (1953)

7. “Saxophone Colossus,” Sonny Rollins (1956)

8. The Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds, announced by Vin Scully (September 8, 1957)

9. “Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs,” Marty Robbins (1959)

10. “The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery,” Wes Montgomery (1960)

11. “People” (single), Barbra Streisand (1964)

12. “In the Midnight Hour” (single), Wilson Pickett (1965)

13. “Amazing Grace” (single), Judy Collins (1970)

14. “American Pie” (single), Don McLean (1971)

15. “All Things Considered,” first broadcast (May 3, 1971)

16. “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” David Bowie (1972)

17. “The Wiz,” original cast album (1975)

18. “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975),” Eagles (1976)

19. “Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha,” Gunter Schuller, arr. (1976)

20. “Wanted: Live in Concert,” Richard Pryor (1978)

21. “We Are Family” (single), Sister Sledge (1979)

22. “Remain in Light,” Talking Heads (1980)

23. “Straight Outta Compton,” N.W.A (1988)

24. “Rachmaninoff’s Vespers (All-Night Vigil),” Robert Shaw Festival Singers (1990)

25. “Signatures,” Renée Fleming (1997)

