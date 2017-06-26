Overhill Farms recall baby food with potential bone fragments

(Photo: FSIS)

A California toddler food manufacturer is recalling approximately 54,630 pounds of their popular chicken bites after consumers reported finding chicken bone fragments in the food.

Overhill Farms is recalling multiple items shipped throughout the county, though no reports of bone consumption have been made.

The affected products will have "P2824," "“P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA inspection label.

The following products are subject to recall:

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

Frozen chicken bites with potential bone fragments were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017.

Anyone who has purchased the food is encouraged to throw away the product or return it to the place it was purchased.

© 2017 WTSP-TV