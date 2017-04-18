Overnight fire damages Jersey Mike's Subs in Tampa

TAMPA -- An overnight fire Tuesday at a strip mall in Tampa heavily damaged a chain sub shop and caused smoke damage to neighboring storefronts.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reported that the agency responded to the fire round 2:45 a.m. There was heavy fire within the Jersey Mike's located at 14900 Bruce B Downs Boulevard. The fire was put out in about 17 minutes.
Now: Commercial Structure fire at Jersey Mikes Subs in Tampa causes damage to 4 businesses. Here's the latest: https://t.co/gCLH6ixAU2 pic.twitter.com/XY48E5XJ4M— Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) April 18, 2017
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Neighboring businesses, Pinch A Penny Pools, Good Times Smoke Shop and Mr. Dunderbak's each had minor smoke damage, according to HCFR.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs