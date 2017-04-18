Overnight fire damages Jersey Mike's Subs in Tampa

Firefighters check for smoke damage after a fire at the neighboring Jersey Mike's Subs store at 14900 Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Tampa.

TAMPA -- An overnight fire Tuesday at a strip mall in Tampa heavily damaged a chain sub shop and caused smoke damage to neighboring storefronts.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reported that the agency responded to the fire round 2:45 a.m. There was heavy fire within the Jersey Mike's located at 14900 Bruce B Downs Boulevard. The fire was put out in about 17 minutes.

Now: Commercial Structure fire at Jersey Mikes Subs in Tampa causes damage to 4 businesses. Here's the latest: https://t.co/gCLH6ixAU2 pic.twitter.com/XY48E5XJ4M — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) April 18, 2017

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighboring businesses, Pinch A Penny Pools, Good Times Smoke Shop and Mr. Dunderbak's each had minor smoke damage, according to HCFR.

