Overnight fire damages Jersey Mike's Subs in Tampa

10News Staff , WTSP 8:15 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

TAMPA -- An overnight fire Tuesday at a strip mall in Tampa heavily damaged a chain sub shop and caused smoke damage to neighboring storefronts.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reported that the agency responded to the fire round 2:45 a.m. There was heavy fire within the Jersey Mike's located at 14900 Bruce B Downs Boulevard. The fire was put out in about 17 minutes.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighboring businesses, Pinch A Penny Pools, Good Times Smoke Shop and Mr. Dunderbak's each had minor smoke damage, according to HCFR.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


