Owners arrested after puppy eats heroin

CARROLLTON, Texas -- A Chihuahua puppy found in Carrollton is one lucky dog.



“If I didn’t know something happened to him,” said Carrollton Animal Services Care Specialist Joe Skenesky, “I wouldn’t know anything was wrong with him.”



He’s so lucky in fact Carrollton animal services named him just that – lucky.



When Lucky’s owners got arrested at a Home Depot for changing price tags, they told police they had a dog in their car.



“Officers went out to the parking lot and sure enough found the puppy on the floorboard of the passenger side,” Carrollton Police Department spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said. “And it (the puppy) wasn’t in good shape.”



The 4-month-old puppy was rushed to North Texas Emergency Vet Clinic where veterinarian Stacie Fowler got to work.



“He was extraordinarily lethargic, almost comatose, barely breathing, his heart rate was very, very slow, his body temperature was really low,” she said. “He was really on the verge of not breathing.”



Little Lucky had overdosed on heroin authorities believe was the car.



“If he’d not received treatment he would’ve stopped breathing,” Fowler said.



Lucky’s owners, Thomas Romero and Nina Crawford, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and for switching price tags. As of this writing, both were in police custody.



The owners have 10 days to claim Lucky. After that, he will go up for adoption.

