Pa. man killed in I-4 crash in Polk County

An 87-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 11:46 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Anna Robson, 22, of St. Louis, was eastbound on I-4 in the center lane near mile marker 43. Meanwhile, a 2012 Cadillac CTS driven by Andrew Flager, of Levittown, Pa., was eastbound in the outside lane.

The Toyota improperly changed lanes and collided with the Cadillac, troopers said.

The Toyota traveled back across the roadway and came to a controlled stop. The Cadillac went off the roadway onto the outside shoulder and struck with a roadway traffic sign, then overturned.

Andrew Flagler died at the scene. His passenger, Edythe Flager, 87, was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Robson and her three passengers were not injured.

Charges are pending, troopers said.

