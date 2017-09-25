Paddleboard for Peace

When you fall off a paddle board, you pick yourself back up. The same is true in life. This weekend is Paddle for Peace, an event that stands up to domestic violence.

Great Day Tampa Bay speaks with the organizers of the event, Mindy Murphy, CEO of The Spring, and Ashley Huss, coordinator and survivor.

Paddle For Peace is hosted by The Spring, a non-profit that funds life-saving programs for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Paddle for Peace is a unique way for the community to publicly demonstrate their commitment to making families safer in Hillsborough County.

The event is open to Paddleboarders of all experience levels (ages 6+), spectators and pets! There will be challenges for 2 miles, 1 mile & 1/2 mile along the Hillsborough River from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa. All fundraising supports The Spring's mission. Individual and team awards/prizes will be earned based on fundraising efforts.

Online registration by 12 PM, Friday, September 29 is $30, and $40 the day of registration. Paddleboard rentals are available for $20. For registration and more information go to PeaceInPurple.org.

© 2017 WTSP-TV