Paddleboarders & state officials speak out against registration proposal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A citizen panel put together by Florida boating authorities met Wednesday in Orlando to talk about the possibility of mandating non-motorized watercraft to be registered with the state.

The proposal would require registration fees in the neighborhood of twenty dollars for kayaks, stand up paddleboards and other non-motorized water recreation vehicles.

The state Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, which oversees the panel discussing the proposal, spoke out against the plan in a statement sent to 10News on Wednesday.

“Today, a group of citizens and stakeholders charged to make recommendations to FWC’s Boating Advisory Council considered a proposal for expanding vessel registration to non-motorized boats in Florida. The FWC appreciates the work of this advisory group, but we are not supportive of increasing fees on Floridians or visitors who participate in non-motorized boating. The FWC greatly values our boating community and will continue to work hard to keep Florida’s standing as the boating capital of the world without increasing costs and fees.” – Nick Wiley, FWC Executive Director

