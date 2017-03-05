Paid sick leave for all workers is aim of new bill

Woman with the cold/flu-like symptoms working from home, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - Bills that would require employers to provide paid sick time to employees have been introduced by Democrats in both the House and Senate.

They are similar to bills that have been proposed in previous years, but have never gone anywhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature. That doesn't mean that Democrats should stop trying, said Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint.

“For the many Michigan residents who cannot afford to lose a day’s wages, earned sick leave provides the opportunity to get better without jeopardizing their jobs,” Ananich said. “We know that happy and healthy employees are more productive in the workplace -- when workers can stay home to get better, everyone wins.”

The bill would require that one hour of sick time would be earned for every 30 hours an employee works.

Another bill introduced last week would prohibit low-income Michiganders who qualify for food assistance -- more than 739,000 households in the state who get an average of $227 in food assistance per month -- from buying soda and other carbonated beverages with their Bridge Cards.

For more information on bills, go to www.legislature.mi.gov

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal

(© 2017 Detroit Free Press)