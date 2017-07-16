Pair accused of stealing $2K in items from Lake Wales Walmart

LAKE WALES, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is calling on you to help them identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth items at a Walmart.

The video is from July 11 at the Walmart on Highway 60 East in Lake Wales. Video shows the pair put a large hamper tote in their cart with two pillows on top. Deputies say the woman acted as a lookout while the man hid 61 razor blade refill cartridges under the pillows.

The woman then pushed the cart with the stolen items through the garden center and into a red SUV.

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Organized Retail Task Force at 863-298-6200 reference bulletin number 17-31778.

If you would like to remain anonymous call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.



© 2017 WTSP-TV