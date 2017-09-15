Pair accused of stealing nearly $2K from Pinellas Co. Walmart

Deputies need your help to find two suspects accused or ripping off more than $1,800 worth of merchandise at a Pinellas County Walmart.

The video, which was just released, was from August 2 at around 3:50am. Deputies say a man and woman walked into the Seminole Walmart at 10237 Bay Pines Boulevard. They loaded up a cart and headed for the exit.

When confronted, deputies say the pair walked out and got into a blue extended cab 2-door Dodge pickup truck.



The first suspect is a white male, around 25 years old, wearing a gray tank top with black and red shorts. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder. The second suspect is a white female with red hair. She was wearing a blue sweatshirt. She has a tattoo on her right thigh and the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 727-582-6337 or email rweil@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

