Palmetto fire destroys historic church

Palmetto, Fla. -- Arson is suspected in historic church building on car dealer’s lot.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler says the fire broke out around 7 this morning and it appears an accelerant was used to start the blaze.

Auto Dealer Solutions’ owner Ben Shives says they used the old church to store car parts and mostly tires but no chemicals. Tyler says the fire does not pose any environmental or health risks.

The blaze burned everything inside. Shives says outside the fire damaged or destroyed a nearby boat, trailer, camper and a car.

Shives says his insurance will replace the owners’ vehicles.

