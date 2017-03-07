Panama ex-dictator Noriega in critical condition

Former Panamenian dictator Manuel Noriega, seen in 2011, was being treated for a benign brain tumor. (RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RODRIGO ARANGUA, 2011 AFP)

PANAMA CITY (AP) - The daughters of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega say he has suffered a hemorrhage after surgery to remove a benign brain tumor and is in critical condition.



Thays and Sandra Noriega tell reporters their 83-year-old father has been returned to the operating room. He had been in intensive care after being operated on earlier Tuesday at a Panama City hospital.



Noriega had been in prison for corruption and the killings of opponents during his 1983-89 regime.



The former strongman was transferred to house arrest Jan. 29 to prepare for the procedure, which was originally scheduled for mid-February.

