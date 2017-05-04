'Blind Side' subject Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver

Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers blocks at the line during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher was cited after police say he assaulted an Uber driver in Nashville last month.

According to Nashville Police, officers responded to a reported assault in the 1900 block of 8th Avenue South. When police arrived on the scene, the Uber driver said he picked up Oher and four other people for a ride to downtown Nashville. The driver told police that Oher told him to follow another vehicle from the home to a restaurant.

Investigators say the driver told officers that he felt the lead car wasn't sure where they were going, so he suggested they take the lead. As he did so, the driver told officers that Oher began arguing, saying he was just trying to collect more money for a longer trip. According to police, Oher then determined that the group would go to Zanies Comedy Club on 8th Avenue South.

When the Uber pulled over to allow two of the passengers to use the restroom, the driver said Oher exited the vehicle and confronted him. After the driver put his hands in Oher's face, Oher allegedly pushed the driver onto the ground and kicked him in the leg before the passengers in the car got out and pulled him away.

Police told NBC Charlotte that Oher was not physically arrested following the incident.

Oher signed with the Panthers in March 2015. Oher missed 13 of the Panthers’ 16 games in 2016 after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was placed on injured reserve last November.

The Panthers issued a statement to team reporter Bill Voth Thursday that said "We are aware of an incident involving Michael Oher. We have no further comment at this time."

