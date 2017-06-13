Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WTSP 9:12 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
Sheriff: Naked man walks away from crash scene
-
Hernando County Sheriff's Office K9 eats ice cream cone
More Stories
-
FDLE to take look at Port Richey PD after…Jun 13, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Neo-Nazi plot targeted civilians and synagogues,…Jun 13, 2017, 6:28 p.m.
-
Former girlfriend of murdered lottery winner wins $1 millionJun 13, 2017, 3:40 p.m.