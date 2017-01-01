Ormond Beach parents found dead near car; children safe

(Photo: Brown, Scott)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, of Ormond Beach were found dead early Saturday near a vehicle with their three children alive inside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said a trooper was driving along I-4 near DeLand around 2 a.m. when he saw a maroon SUV parked on the side of the road at mile marker 122 with its hazard lights on.

The children, ranging from 8 months to 4 years old, were unharmed, but were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for precautionary purposes, troopers said.

An investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families also went to the hospital to assist with the investigation, according to officials.

Volusia County deputies said that although investigators did not immediately find obvious signs of foul play, the cause of death is still being investigated.

No other details were available.