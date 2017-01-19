Hernando parents plead for help to find missing son

"I don't care what it is. I don't care how much it costs. I want him back," George Marvella said.



George and wife Wendy are praying that someone will be able to help bring their son, 30-year-old Paul Marvella, home safe.

"It's heartbreaking for me as a mom to see my husband still searching," Wendy said.



All week Paul's parents have been searching ditches along U.S. Hwy. 301 near Starke, looking for any signs. You can feel their pain pleading to anyone who can help.



Wendy said, "It's like our heart is outside of our chests we just want him back. I want my son back. Please help us."



On Sunday, Paul was on a routine trip returning from Jacksonville. He was driving a black GMC Yukon for Alternative Transportation Services.



"Something is wrong. This is not like Paul," his girlfriend, Kristen Gould, said. "He is very responsible. He is an amazing, good person and he would never just disappear. We're incredibly concerned for his safety."



Gould has known Marvella since high school. She says Paul last talked to a coworker named Tyler on his cell phone Sunday night just outside of Starke.



"When Tyler tried to call him back the phone rang twice and went to voicemail and then the phone never turned on again," Gould said.



Friends and family have spent days searching. They say they have no choice until Paul is home safe.



"I just have to know that he will be ok, that he will be found and he will be ok. That's what I have to stick with. I can't consider anything else," said Gould. "I'm going back out to look for him."



Kristen is keeping her hopes alive praying Paul is too.

A Go Fund Me account has ben established for the effort to find Marvella.

Marvella was driving a black, 2014 GMC Yukon, bearing Florida tag/DNSK41.

His physical description is as follows:

White Male, DOB 02-16-1986, Height - 5'11", Weight - 170 lbs., Hair - Brown, Eyes - Brown

