Parents say bat problems persist at Haines City High School

This is one of the bats found in Haines City High School in September.

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Parents whose kids go to Haines City High School say Hornet Nation has a bat problem.

Last September, 10News showed you video of bats swarming Haines City High School’s music building. The school district told us then they’d fork over $13,000 to get it fixed, but several parents tell us they don’t see the evidence of it.



“They still haven’t done anything,” said Nadia Mora, whose daughter is a junior in the chorus. “They’re just trying to cover it up. That’s what it seems to me.”



Mora agreed to talk over video chat after several other parents in the area wouldn’t, afraid of getting in trouble with the school district.



Recent pictures, which parents say show exposed wires in a classroom and bat droppings, only make her more worried about her daughter’s health.



“'Oh my voice hurts, my throat hurts.' It’s affecting her physically,” Mora said.



According to the CDC, bats can spread diseases, including rabies, and their droppings can too.



10News tried to speak with the school’s principal on camera, but he referred us to the school district. The district said they’re not having any new problems with bats, just cleaning up from the problem they had before.

They said they found what they’re calling “residue” they missed before, and they’ve cleaned it. They also said they’re fixing exposed wires.

In the meantime, students who use the chorus room have been moved to the auditorium.



That answer doesn’t cut it for Mora and other parents, who say they want the school to do more to get this bat problem under control.

The district told us the kids aren’t in the classroom with exposed wires, but parents tell us they are. They even sent us some pictures their kids took from inside the room.

