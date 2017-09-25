TAMPA -- It was on the final day of summer camp with his church group when 15-year-old Trey Smetana's life forever changed.

The Ocala teen began his day on July 13, 2017 as a star student athlete and gymnast, an all around popular guy with big ambitions of becoming an actor someday and maybe even playing sports professionally.

But Smetana's day ended in the intensive care unit at Tampa General Hospital.

While attempting to do a back flip on an inflatable bounce house at the Wimauma camp, Smetana instead landed head first onto the concrete below. He suffered two broken bones in his neck and a bruised spinal cord, among other injuries.

The injuries left the teen paralyzed, unable to walk with limited mobility in his arms and hands.

The teen’s parents say the accident should serve as a warning of the dangers of bounce houses. Doctors say it is unlikely Smetana will regain his ability to walk.

But the teen’s family, guided by Smetana’s own attitude, is remaining positive.

“If you believe it, you will achieve it,” the teen said smiling, remarking that he is determined to one day walk again.

Staff and nurses threw Smetana a ‘rehab graduation’ on Monday, Sept. 25 as he prepared to leave for home for the first time in nearly three months.

