Parents warned to be on the lookout for 'Xanie tarts'

The newest thing for parents to be on the lookout for – Xanie Tarts.

According to the Bartholemew County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office, kids are putting Xanax into Sweet Tarts. The ‘Xanie tarts’ are then eaten, giving kids the effects of the anxiety order drug.

Some of those effects are drowsiness, slurred speech, lack of balance or coordination, memory problems and feeling anxious.

The Xanax-laced candy was found on the campus of a school there. Investigators say they’ve also found drug-laced gummy bears.

Investigators say it’s hard to know if a Sweet Tart is laced with Xanax unless it’s eaten.

© 2017 WTSP-TV