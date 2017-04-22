A Pasco County high school basketball coach has been arrested. He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Samuel Manuel Walker, Jr., 39, who coaches at Zephyhills High school, is charged with unlawful sexual activity. Investigators say he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student this year between February 1 and April 17. Investigators say the relationship was consensual and took place in both Pasco and Hillsborough Counties.

“Student safety is the district’s top priority,” said Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning. “The alleged behavior does not reflect the qualities instilled in our employees and it will not be tolerated. I applaud Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, and their deputies’ swift ability to hold criminals accountable. Our community can rest assured that our district will handle this situation appropriately at the proper time, in accordance with state law and school board policy.”

Police say the Walker admitted to having the relationship with the teen, but he said only did so because he thought she was going to blackmail him if he stopped.

Walker is on administrative leave.

