Pasco bus driver punched by angry rider

A Pasco County Public Transportation bus driver was punched by an irate rider. (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- An argument between a rider and the driver of a Pasco County Public Transportation bus escalated to violence with the rider punching the driver, causing him to have a bloody lip.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect, described as a man with two tear drop tattoos under the right eye and a star tattoo under the left eye. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and a black baseball cap.

Deputies said that at around 4:20 p.m. on February 3 the suspect and bus driver were engaged in an argument over the rider using his cell phone on the bus which was heading toward the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Flora Avenue in Holiday.

The bus' surveillance video, released by PSO over its Facebook account picks up after the rider starts shouting epithets and curse words at the driver. He mentions several times that he will answer his phone regardless of what the driver said.

WARNING: This video has graphic language.

The suspect calls the driver a "Punk a-- ni---" and other curse words, which leads the driver to stop the bus to kick the rider off. That's when the confrontation got physical. The bus driver steps up to the suspect to escort him off the bus. The suspect is seen in the video putting his hand on the driver's chest then punching him one time.

Two bystanders intervene on behalf of the driver and separate the two. The suspect left the scene as the bus driver calls in the incident over his radio.

If you have information about the suspect, contact Pasco Sheriff's Office at 800-706-2488.

