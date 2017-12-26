Pasco car burglary suspect captured on video

If you live in Pasco County and heard something early Christmas morning, it might not have been Santa. It might have been this guy.

Deputies say at around 2:30am, a person seen in surveillance video opened doors of four vehicles in Torchwood Drive in New Port Rickey. The vehicles were left unlocked.

He got away with cash and a Pioneer car stereo system.

Video from one of the homes shows the suspect, who’s described as either an African-American or Hispanic man. He was picked up in a white Dodge Charger, which took off on Kish Blvd. after getting him.

If you know the guy, call the Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case: 17-05124.

