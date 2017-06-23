Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office looking for heavily tattooed fugitive

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a heavily-tattooed man and hope you can help them track him down.

The photos here are of Richard Edward Vidal, who also goes by Bazooka Ricky. He's 30 years old, stands around 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His most distinguishing marks, however, are the tattoos and scars.

There's an active warrant out on him for FTA trespassing and felony for fleeing to elude.



If you know where he is, you're asked to call 1-800-706-2488. More photos can be seen here.

