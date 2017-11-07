Pasco deputies respond to reports of plane down near Bailey's Bluff

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a plane down in Holiday.

The call came in a little after noon today. The only information right now is that it happened north of Bailey’s Bluff.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV