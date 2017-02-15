Pasco deputies say missing girl, mom may be in area

Deputies say Hailey Puyana and her mother, Kristin Hooper, may be in the Brooksville area.

Pasco County sheriff's detectives are asking for information leading to the whereabouts of a child involved in a custodial dispute.

Deputies say when the father of 9-year-old Hailey Mae Puyana returned to his Trinity home Feb. 7, he found that his ex-wife, Kristen Hooper, had left with Hailey.

There has been no contact with Hooper, and she has not contacted Hailey's father to let him know their whereabouts.

Officials say Hooper may be in the Brooksville area.

Hailey is 4 feet 2 inches tall, 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Hooper is 34 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's TIPS line at 1-800-706-2488 or go to the sheriff's website.

(© 2017 WTSP)