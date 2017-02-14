Pasco deputies say woman may be danger to herself

Deputies say Cora Feldkamp left her house in a 2011 black Toyota Corolla.

Pasco County sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who may be a danger to herself.

Cora Beth Feldkamp, 33, was last seen leaving her house in a 2011 black Toyota Corolla with Florida tag ECHQ98

Feldkamp made statements to her mother that indicate she may be a danger to herself. She does not have her cell phone on her, and she has a history of health issues.

She is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and black pants.

If you see her, call 911.

