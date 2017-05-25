Pasco deputies search for missing woman

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it searches for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Destiny Lee Aaron was last seen about 12:15 a.m. April 1 on Placid Road on Hudson. Aaron left her home and has not been seen or heard from since.

She missed a final custody hearing for the custody of her child, deputies said. She has not been in contact with anyone in her family since.

Her family is very concerned for her well being because it is highly unlike her to cease contact with her family and child. While she has left on her own accord in the past, it has never been for this length of time and she always stayed in contact with friends or family.

She does have a history of drug use.

She is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.

