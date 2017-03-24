Pasco deputies seek missing Land O' Lakes man

Pasco County deputies want the public's help to find a missing Land O' Lakes man.

Kan Chow, 84, left his home in the 22000 block of Killington Boulevard between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday and has not returned. His family says it is unlike him to not return after a couple of hours.

He does not have any known medical issues.

Chow is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was traveling in a 2005 black Honda Element with Florida tag J662FC

Anyone with information is asked to notify Det. Shadrick at (813) 393-9036.



