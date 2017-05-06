Pasco deputies seek missing teen

Pasco County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Ryan Buretta, 17, went missing about 8 p.m. Friday from his home in the 23000 block of White Magnolia Place in Lutz.

He was last known to be wearing khaki pants, blue and white checkered shirt, gray shoes, and possibly a straw cowboy hat.

He is 6-foot-2, 130 pounds, and very fair skinned. He may possibly has fishing equipment. He is known to have a military hair cut and some acne on his face.

He has had extensive training in a wilderness program. He is known to stay close to home, so he may be in the wooded areas adjacent to his home address.

He is in need of his medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (727) 847-8102 or 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV