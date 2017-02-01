Pasco deputies seek runaway siblings

Cole, left, Bailey and Savanna Smith were last seen Tuesday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find three Holiday siblings who are believed to have run away from home.

Colt Russell Smith, 16, Savannah Smith, 14, and Bailey Lane Smith, 13, ran away from their home in the 1400 Jennings Drive, deputies said.

They were last seen Tuesday around 11 p.m. as they were sent to bed. When the mom went to wake them up this morning at 6 a.m., she said they were not in their rooms. The mom said the three juveniles climbed out of the window and left on foot.

Their father Adrian Smith is normally in a homeless camp in Hernando County at Spring Hill and Pinehurst drives, and the juveniles frequently run away to go back to the area as they have friends there to. The father, however, is incarcerated in the Hernando County jail, but the mother doesn't know if the juveniles know this.

It is unknown what clothing the children are currently wearing. Colt currently has stitches in his bottom lip and has a black eye on the right side.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 WTSP)