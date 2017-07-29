Pasco eliminating park fees in October

Jermaine Ferguson takes the $5 entry fee from a visitor at Fort De Soto Park on Wednesday. LARA CERRI | Times

Pasco County is eliminating fees in its parks, but don't expect similar moves by Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times report starting in October, Pasco County is getting rid of the $5 park fee that has been in place since 2010.

Calls from Times reporters to Hillsborough and Pinellas counties found no plans for rolling back fees. In fact, they were told they rarely, if ever, hear complaints about them.

