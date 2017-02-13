Pasco GOP official booed for 'death panels' claim during town hall

The Republican Party of Pasco County's secretary of the executive committee Bill Akins. (Photo: Image via Facebook)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A local GOP official made national news for repeating a claim of "death panels" in the Affordable Care Act during a New Port Richey town hall organized by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) last Friday.

Bill Akins, the secretary of the county's Republican executive committee, was featured in a CNN video which went viral after he was booed by Obamacare supporters.

One constituent who was present at the meeting was Virginia Rupport. Rupport shared video of the heated exchange between the crowd and Akins.

"Here's the problems I have with the Affordable Care Act. One: There is a provision in there that anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel," Akins said.

Akins responded to the chorus of jeers and boos by shouting down the crowd and saying "You're wrong!"

As Rep. Bilirakis stepped forward to calm the crowd, Akins then calls the crowd "children" multiple times though the majority of the crowd was comprised of senior citizens, many of whom took the microphone to refute Akins' claim.

CNN reported that Bilirakis clarified Akins' statement by saying that Akins was citing the ACA's Independent Payment Advisory Board instead, which is meant to reduce overhead for Medicare costs.

A pro-Obamacare supporter got into a shouting match with Akins after the town hall meeting and the two had to be separated by a Pasco sheriff's deputy. A video posted by CNN reporter Eric Bradner showed the confrontation.

"You called me a liar. The congressman said the death panel does exist." #Bilirakis



The man on the left is a local GOP official. pic.twitter.com/KZC0lYndgI — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 11, 2017

The "death panel" claim was discredited after Politifact rated former vice president candidate Sarah Palin's 2009 Facebook comment as "Pants on Fire."

The Washington Post reported Friday that Akins' Facebook page is comprised of inaccurate news stories and racially-insensitive jokes. Akins alleged on his page on November 2, 2016 that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered and a post on June 7, 2016 compared African-American rioters to monkeys.

