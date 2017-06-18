Pasco battery suspect tracked down by K9 deputy

Deputies caught up with 28-year-old Chad Lynch, who was reportedly trying to hide in a car.

Deputies tracked down a man accused in a home invasion in Pasco County Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 9700 block of Hidden Lane in Port Richey a little before 3am. There had been a struggle inside the home between a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Chad Lynch and the person inside.

Lynch reportedly took off from the home and deputies along with a K9 unit spent several hours trying to find him. They eventually spotted him trying to hide inside a vehicle. When they did, Lynch took off running, but deputies were able to catch him.

Lynch has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence, possession of meth and possession of paraphernailie.

He was also wanted by Pasco and Hernando authorities for failure to appear, burglary and probation violation.

Deputies say another man – 59-year-old Keith Schooley – helped Lynch hide from deputies. Schooley was charged with conspiracy to the aggravated battery after the fact.



