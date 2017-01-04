Pasco man arrested for allegedly shooting wife's laptop

Cyrus Charles Brigante

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pasco man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he threatened his wife with a handgun and shot her laptop computer.

Cyrus Charles Brigante, 49, of Dade City was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident with his wife Tuesday night when the two were engaged in a verbal altercation. The fight escalated and Brigante grabbed a loaded .22-caliber revolver.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Brigante pointed the gun at his wife and said "I'll blow your [expletive] brains out."

He then allegedly pointed the weapon away from his wife and fired one round at a laptop computer sitting next to her on the bed. The wife, in fear for her life, left the residence.

Pasco deputies arrived at the residence and interviewed Brigante about the incident. He admitted to arguing with his wife and shooting her laptop.

Brigante was charged with domestic aggravated assault and throwing/shooting a deadly missile into occupied structure. He is being held at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

