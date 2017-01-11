Pasco motorcyclist dies in crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Spring Hill man was thrown from his motorcycle and fatally injured after losing control while riding on Rowan Road Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that Thomas G. Dalton, 47, was approaching the intersection of Baillie Drive in New Port Richey when his motorcycle left the northbound lanes and overturned in the southbound lanes.

Dalton was thrown from the motorcycle and fell in the median. FHP said Dalton was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to North Bay Hospital where he later died.

A second car driven by Kaitylyn Noel Clasen, 27, hit the motorcycle in the aftermath of the crash. Clasen was not injured.

